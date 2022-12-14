LETTER: Education and awareness will help reduce motorcycle crashes

(Getty Images)

Your recent article and editorial regarding the uptick of motorcycle accidents and deaths in ‘Southern Nevada, and the call to do something about it, is not new. Some 40 years ago, a group of dedicated motorcyclists under the banner of Nevada Association of Concerned Motorcyclists fought a similar battle to alert and teach automobile drivers to “Look Out For Motorcycles.” We even had support from then-Sen. Richard Bryan. Our efforts were always uphill, but I would like to think we did some good.

Our efforts toward safety were not just directed at the automobile drivers, but the motorcycle riders as well. Motorcyclists are always at risk for more serious injuries because they are not protected by that metal cage of an auto. Proper riding clothing and daylight headlight use were also encouraged to alert other drivers.

There was always that element of motorcycle riders that virtually ignore the standards of motorcycle safety and tend to abuse the system. To this day, I still witness motorcycle riders at speeds beyond the traffic flow as well as other actions that increase their vulnerability.

To seek stiffer penalties against drivers who cause these tragic accidents is not the answer. It should make no difference whether the victim is on a motorcycle or in an automobile. The law should apply equally. Education and awareness is the answer.