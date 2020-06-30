79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Education establishment losing its focus

Boyd Gregory Henderson
June 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Having worked in public education for the past 20 years, it has become apparent to me that the educational establishment increasingly, despite protestations otherwise, is operating as a corporate entity at the expense of the education of the whole student. Meetings feature nearly endless discussion related to test scores; the emphasis on creating “lifelong learners” has been effectively tabled.

In this context, one might question the Clark County School District’s proposal to offer art, music and physical education classes online. The reasoning is likely related to the importance placed on reading, writing and math scores. The fact is, these courses can more effectively be taught online than the aforementioned three. Instead of bringing back students to drill them in order to raise test scores, it might prove more beneficial to allow them to enjoy the innate sociability of their “elective” classes.

MOST READ
1
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
2
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
3
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
4
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
5
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST