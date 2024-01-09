LETTER: Eggs and inflation

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I must take issue with last Friday’s letter “No eggxcuses.” Yes inflation is up, but to overinflate an item (eggs at 24.4 cents each) to justify the argument that we are being lied to is ludicrous. I bought a dozen large cage-free eggs recently at a chain grocery store for $1.47 — or 12.3 cents each.

Several things are pertinent here. First, big box stores don’t always have the best price. Second, you may have to shop around to save money. And third, inflation has eased — maybe not as much as we want, but hopefully it will continue to decline. Let’s be optimistic for a change, not pessimistic.