37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Eggs and inflation

James Hutkin Henderson
January 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I must take issue with last Friday’s letter “No eggxcuses.” Yes inflation is up, but to overinflate an item (eggs at 24.4 cents each) to justify the argument that we are being lied to is ludicrous. I bought a dozen large cage-free eggs recently at a chain grocery store for $1.47 — or 12.3 cents each.

Several things are pertinent here. First, big box stores don’t always have the best price. Second, you may have to shop around to save money. And third, inflation has eased — maybe not as much as we want, but hopefully it will continue to decline. Let’s be optimistic for a change, not pessimistic.

MOST READ
1
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
4
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
5
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee ...
LETTER: Harvard’s president steps down
David Tulanian Henderson

When you get op-eds in both The New York Times and the Washington Post calling on Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign, it is clearly not a MAGA, Republican stunt.

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Donald Trump made his own bed
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

It is our obligation as Americans to enforce the law with the same vigor as we would if Mr. Trump were not running for re-election.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. … It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s not just inflation
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice.

More stories
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?
LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden