66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Elected officials, urban violence and the police

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
April 17, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)
(Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Many of our urban cities have in the past year been plagued with riots, arson, looting and rising rates for crime, including murder. A significant number of the politicians who represent the people of those districts have offered solutions. They include defunding the police, limiting their ability to enforce the laws and not prosecuting the perpetrators that prey on the residents of those communities. These same politicians called for the National Guard, barriers and concertina wire when they felt threatened in Washington.

In the interest of equality and equity, it seems fair and reasonable to afford those politicians the same level of safety and protection that they afford their constituents. As that’s unlikely, how about affording their constituents the same level of security that they enjoy?

MOST READ
1
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
2
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
3
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
4
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
5
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden is the master of deception
Don Perry Las Vegas

A true magician knows that, for an act to be successful, it has to have a moment of diversion. President Joe Biden incorporates this tactic in every political decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Ted Cruz and ‘woke corporations’
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

All of a sudden the same corporations that gave financial support to the GOP are now “woke corporations”?

Then-President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National ...
LETTER: The experts make mistakes
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Victor Joecks had quite a list in his Wednesday column of errors by the coronavirus experts. But he might have missed a big one.