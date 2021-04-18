LETTER: Elected officials, urban violence and the police

(Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Many of our urban cities have in the past year been plagued with riots, arson, looting and rising rates for crime, including murder. A significant number of the politicians who represent the people of those districts have offered solutions. They include defunding the police, limiting their ability to enforce the laws and not prosecuting the perpetrators that prey on the residents of those communities. These same politicians called for the National Guard, barriers and concertina wire when they felt threatened in Washington.

In the interest of equality and equity, it seems fair and reasonable to afford those politicians the same level of safety and protection that they afford their constituents. As that’s unlikely, how about affording their constituents the same level of security that they enjoy?