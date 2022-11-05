52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Election integrity in Nevada and the honor system

Steve Danning Las Vegas
November 4, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A recent letter from Review-Journal reader Bob Monroe asks “what is to prevent” someone from handing in a blank ballot in a signed, but unsealed ballot envelope, thereby allowing someone else to vote the ballot in the manner they choose?

The answer: personal integrity would prevent it, assuming a person possesses that quality. That is the same quality that prevents a person from lying on a prospective juror questionnaire, underpaying income taxes, shoplifting, stealing a neighbor’s television signal and cheating in any number of ways.

That is also the same quality that would prevent someone from continuing to claim that they lost an election due to fraud, despite the fact that 60 court cases, and the U.S. Supreme Court, rejected that assertion.

In other words, that is the same quality that former President Donald Trump has never possessed.

MOST READ
1
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
2
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
4
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
5
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before ...
LETTER: The record-setting Biden presidency
Don Perry Las Vegas

What they have delivered is record-setting: record gasoline prices, record inflation and trillions spent on green climate programs.