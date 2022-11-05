LETTER: Election integrity in Nevada and the honor system

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A recent letter from Review-Journal reader Bob Monroe asks “what is to prevent” someone from handing in a blank ballot in a signed, but unsealed ballot envelope, thereby allowing someone else to vote the ballot in the manner they choose?

The answer: personal integrity would prevent it, assuming a person possesses that quality. That is the same quality that prevents a person from lying on a prospective juror questionnaire, underpaying income taxes, shoplifting, stealing a neighbor’s television signal and cheating in any number of ways.

That is also the same quality that would prevent someone from continuing to claim that they lost an election due to fraud, despite the fact that 60 court cases, and the U.S. Supreme Court, rejected that assertion.

In other words, that is the same quality that former President Donald Trump has never possessed.