LETTER: Election reveals nation’s differences.

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

The big takeaway from Tuesday’s election is that Republicans and Democrats are fundamentally different. Democrats are urban people. Republicans are rural in their thinking. Democrats embrace all manner of controls on their lives. Republicans don’t care to have their lives micromanaged.

Our country was not intended to be harmonized in all respects. We were to be unified only in defense from outside enemies, not subject to the control of a central government. Fortunately, our elected leaders disagree enough to establish a legislative gridlock that ought to save us for a few more years. But I’d like to see some political genius figure out where we go from here.