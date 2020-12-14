LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process?

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process? This is our constitutional right to maintain the democracy we live in. No matter how the election turns out, we must have confidence in our election system. Or why vote?