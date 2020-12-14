40°F
Letters

LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue

James A. Decker North Las Vegas
December 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process? This is our constitutional right to maintain the democracy we live in. No matter how the election turns out, we must have confidence in our election system. Or why vote?

LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue
Nia Pitts Las Vegas

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan.