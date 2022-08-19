89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Election time and the politicians emerge

Al Garth Las Vegas
August 18, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order calling for a task force to address s ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order calling for a task force to address sexual harassment at the Capitol, in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It amazes me how visible our state and Washington representatives become around election time. Rep. Suzy Lee and Gov. Steve Sisolak at the lake with the EPA administrator touting the Inflation Reduction Act that will spend money saving Lake Mead. Whatever that has to do with inflation, I’ll never know. Then there’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto prancing all over the state touting what she has done for unions.

And we are paying their salaries for this.

Then there are the school board members. They fire then re-hire the superintendent and now it will cost us $95,000 to pay his lawyers — and the board members keep their jobs.

A lot of people call us on the right cry babies. Well, when this country goes to hell in a handbasket, you too may begin shedding tears. It will be too late, however, because you overlooked what your party was doing to destroy this country while accusing the other side of doing the same.

I say: Look in your own backyard before criticizing your neighbors.

MOST READ
1
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
2
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
3
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
4
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
5
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher salary issue a matter of debate
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Members of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees defined the threshold for Las Vegas teaching competence when they decided you don’t even need a degree to fulfill that role.

FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building ...
LETTER: The IRS army gets bigger
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

If the IRS wants to collect tens of billions of dollars at essentially no cost, Congress should rewrite the laws.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office at 2621 E. Sahara Ave. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 ...
LETTER: DMV goes all appointment
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

Yet agency websites aren’t clear when drivers can handle their business online.