LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea

The story “Leaving Electoral College behind?” (Wednesday Review-Journal), should have shocked me, but it didn’t. Conservatives has been warning for years that the goal of the political establishment was to make the voting process a meaningless exercise so people would lose interest and drop out, and the proposal for Nevada to join a voting “compact” pretty much seals the deal.

If this idea goes into effect, I won’t even bother voting anymore. Just sign over Nevada’s vote to California, Illinois and New York and save all the trouble and expense of an election.