Letters

LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
May 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this June 11, 2016, file photo, the sun rises over the White House in Washington. It’s an institution as old as America itself, but the Electoral College remains an enigma to many. Only relevant every four years, the construct was intended to add an extra layer to the process of choosing a president given apprehensions by the Founding Fathers over the power of democracy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The story “Leaving Electoral College behind?” (Wednesday Review-Journal), should have shocked me, but it didn’t. Conservatives has been warning for years that the goal of the political establishment was to make the voting process a meaningless exercise so people would lose interest and drop out, and the proposal for Nevada to join a voting “compact” pretty much seals the deal.

If this idea goes into effect, I won’t even bother voting anymore. Just sign over Nevada’s vote to California, Illinois and New York and save all the trouble and expense of an election.

