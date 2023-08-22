LETTER: Electric bills coming down?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a senior living off Social Security, I’ve had to get a part-time job to try to cover the electricity and water bills, which have been unbelievably higher than last year. So recently I read in the Review-Journal that my electricity bill will drop slightly by $1.20. I had to read this several times to make sure I was correct with the amount.

I’m very conservative with how I use our electricity and try to conserve on water use, but I’m not getting solar or giving up what little grass I have in the backyard. I might just have to get a second part-time job to pay the greedy utilities.