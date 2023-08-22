81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Electric bills coming down?

Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas
August 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a senior living off Social Security, I’ve had to get a part-time job to try to cover the electricity and water bills, which have been unbelievably higher than last year. So recently I read in the Review-Journal that my electricity bill will drop slightly by $1.20. I had to read this several times to make sure I was correct with the amount.

I’m very conservative with how I use our electricity and try to conserve on water use, but I’m not getting solar or giving up what little grass I have in the backyard. I might just have to get a second part-time job to pay the greedy utilities.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
2
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
3
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
4
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
5
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
Michael Haskins Henderson

It must be exhausting for Victor Joecks to always be so wrong.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed ...
LETTER: If we can help Ukraine, we can help our own
Al Lasso Las Vegas

If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.

More stories
CARTOON: Only California is incompetent enough to pull this off
CARTOON: Only California is incompetent enough to pull this off
Aces battling fatigue as they begin 4-game road trip
Aces battling fatigue as they begin 4-game road trip
Man drove 90 mph on wet residential streets while drunk, police say
Man drove 90 mph on wet residential streets while drunk, police say
Can four ex-‘Jersey Boys’ recapture the magic in Vegas?
Can four ex-‘Jersey Boys’ recapture the magic in Vegas?
Graney: Henderson All-Stars’ success about more than its ace
Graney: Henderson All-Stars’ success about more than its ace
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends