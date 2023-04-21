65°F
Letters

LETTER: Electric car idiocy

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
April 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

The idiocy over electric cars is obvious. Where is the power going to come from to charge electric vehicles?

The only reliable sources of green energy are nuclear or hydro. Where is the effort to develop these sources to meet the demand of 50 percent electric vehicles by 2035?

Nuclear is just too expensive. The labor costs because of regulations are just too high. It takes decades to build new nuclear plants. Do we have enough time? Hydro power is the cheapest and most reliable source of electricity. Maintenance costs are much lower than any other source of electricity. Water supply is the only potential deterrent. Using gravity to move water from places with too much to places with too little would be far less expensive and environmentally responsible.

It is my opinion that the only solution that will make the progressives happy is to stop all travel using anything but oxen, mules or horses. Of course, there would be that nasty odor to deal with. So maybe walking will make a comeback?

