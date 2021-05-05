78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Electric cars are the epitome of hypocrisy

Roy Moffett Las Vegas
May 4, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Michael Ramirez’s April 25 cartoon encapsulates the sheer folly of the “unrealistic, costly and centrally controlled climate plan.” One Secret Service agent is asking where the sun is, and the other has a gas can and is thumbing for a ride. Sadly, the joke may be on us.

It brings to mind the Twitter clip I saw recently in which Kristin Zimmerman of General Motors is introducing the Chevy Volt and touting how easy it is to charge. Everything goes great until a reporter asks her where the electricity comes from that charges the car. Surprise: It comes from Lansing Power where 95 percent of electricity is generated from coal.

Electric cars in many ways are the epitome of hypocrisy. They get their charge from the grid where the majority of electricity comes from either natural gas or (heaven forbid) coal. Hey, here’s an idea, all the charging stations that the administration is championing should source their power from solar and not the grid. Maybe that mandate should include home-charging connections also.

MOST READ
1
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
2
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
3
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
4
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
Daniel Negreanu says Phil Hellmuth getting own ‘Poker Brat’ medicine
Daniel Negreanu says Phil Hellmuth getting own ‘Poker Brat’ medicine
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada counties get more control in pandemic
John Burke Henderson

Your April 27 editorial rightly suggests that Gov. Steve Sisolak pass more control of COVID restrictions to Clark County, as has since been done. This, however, does not mean the pandemic is over.

Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous
Melvina Donovan Las Vegas

Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?