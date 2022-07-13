105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Electric vehicles and gasoline taxes

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
July 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The July 4 Road Warrior column explained why short-term a gas tax holiday is arguably not a good idea. Yet we are charging head long into a permanent one.

Lost in all the hype about electric vehicles is the not-so-small detail of where the money to maintain the roads and highways these machines will use will come from. As the Road Warrior pointed out, historically, road maintenance and construction has been funded by fuel taxes at both the federal and state level. As more and more electric vehicles come into use, the amount of money to build and maintain roads and highways from these taxes will decrease. Wear and tear on our roadways will not.

Where will the money come from to maintain the roads that all vehicles use, not just the petroleum-powered ones that are paying for them now? Political candidates should volunteer their plans or be pressed for them by the Review-Journal and other news organizations.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
3
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
4
Far-right activist who accosted Sisolak, first lady, dies
Far-right activist who accosted Sisolak, first lady, dies
5
1 killed, 6 injured in crash on southbound Interstate 15
1 killed, 6 injured in crash on southbound Interstate 15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Anyone? Anyone?
By / RJ

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday, 64 percent of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.