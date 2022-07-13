LETTER: Electric vehicles and gasoline taxes

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The July 4 Road Warrior column explained why short-term a gas tax holiday is arguably not a good idea. Yet we are charging head long into a permanent one.

Lost in all the hype about electric vehicles is the not-so-small detail of where the money to maintain the roads and highways these machines will use will come from. As the Road Warrior pointed out, historically, road maintenance and construction has been funded by fuel taxes at both the federal and state level. As more and more electric vehicles come into use, the amount of money to build and maintain roads and highways from these taxes will decrease. Wear and tear on our roadways will not.

Where will the money come from to maintain the roads that all vehicles use, not just the petroleum-powered ones that are paying for them now? Political candidates should volunteer their plans or be pressed for them by the Review-Journal and other news organizations.