61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Electric vehicles are still polluters

Barry Goldman Las Vegas
October 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Electric cars need to recharge after use or while traveling. They stop in a growing number of charging stations. The electricity comes from wires bringing electricity to the plug.

What is at the supplying end of that wire? A generator that can be powered by a variety of fuels: coal, natural gas, atomic, water, wind (unreliable) and solar (somewhat unreliable and available only during the day).

The power produced by wind and solar in the United States today remains below 5 percent. That emission-free EV is using polluting power, not from itself but from a power plant — but polluting, nonetheless.

In the future, when power may be available that is not polluting, electric cars may have some validity. Currently, they are just another form of transportation that has its affect on the environment.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
4
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
5
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada’s Keystone Kops bureaucracy
Dennis O’Donnell Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak seems to do a good job telling everyone how to avoid getting COVID. but his agencies are inefficient at best and incompetent at worst.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
LETTER: Nevada needs a plan to boost electric car sales
Alfred J. Artis Washington, D.C. The writer is a policy analyst for Consumer Reports.

This is an opportunity for Nevada to combine its climate strategy with efforts to rebuild its economy.