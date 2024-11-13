LETTER: Eliminate the Department of Education

I hear a lot of insane prophecies regarding Donald Trump now that the election is over and he will be returning to the White House. One cited example is Project 2025, and Mr. Trump’s supposed desire to get rid of the U.S. Department of Education. One Review-Journal letter writer recently wrote that Project 2025 should scare intelligent people.

I can’t say that I have read the entirety of Project 2025. I can definitely say that I am 100 percent in favor of abolishing the Department of Education. Its budget looks to be about $240 billion this fiscal year. Thousands and thousands of employees sitting at desks doing the exact same work that those in the 50 state departments of education are doing.

We constantly hear about teachers having to buy school supplies. We constantly hear that teachers are underpaid. We constantly hear that schools need more. How on Earth can we justify all of those people, and all of that money sitting in Washington, D.C., thousands of miles away? Abolish the department. Imagine what that money could be used for if it were returned to the 50 states. Our teachers and children would need virtually nothing.

I submit that intelligent people would be for that plan.