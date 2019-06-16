89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Eliminating deans in the school district is overdue

David Holst Henderson
June 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

It was a great move to eliminate deans in middle and high schools (Tuesday Review-Journal). I taught in the Clark County schools for 25 years and still sub. Deans are not needed. Teachers have to handle the classroom discipline.

In order to send a student to the dean, a teacher must first talk to the student. Then contact the parent. Then send the student to the counselor. Then, finally, they go to the dean. Schools keep kids in school even if they are disruptive. Students were sent back to the classroom where they continued to be problems.

The school system is a mess. Students continually play with their cellphones, come to class tardy and don’t do their work, yet graduate because they are not held accountable through proficiency exams. By eliminating deans, you not only save money, but free funds for more appropriate uses.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtesy)
LETTER: The value of the US Postal Service
By Fredric Rolando, Washington, D.C.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan
Don Ellis Henderson

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.

The Spaghetti Bowl as seen from the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp on Thursday, ...
LETTER: Special HOV lanes for special classes
Ron Moers Henderson

So members of a few special classes get their own lane. The rest of us are forced into bumper-to-bumper traffic like cattle.