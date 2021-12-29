LETTER: Elizabeth Warren can’t hold a candle to Elon Musk

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

In response to the twitter feud between Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Elon Musk:

It is a crime that a person such as Sen. Warren can even stand on the same stage as Mr. Musk. His tax liability for 2021 will be monumental and close to the highest amount paid by any individual in history. That is a fact.

A politician who has produced nothing in her life but rhetoric is criticizing one of the greatest producing people of our era. We are so fortunate to have a person such as Mr. Musk in America who builds rocket ships, modern autos and who knows what else in the future. All while he employs so many people and moves the economy, creating opportunities for so many.

He is a hero. What a shame that we are subject to even listening to this senator who has pretended in the past to be Native American to gain extra advantages and appeal. She has the gall to criticize a man trying to send a rocket to Mars?

Sen. Warren is not worth the cheese it would take to catch her in a mousetrap.