LETTER: Elvis story was a trip down memory lane.

Elvis poses outside a car during his first run of shows at the New Frontier April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Great Elvis story on Sunday. Thank you for a well-researched, well-written and just plain fun article that takes us back in time so well. The year 1956 was a little before my time (but not much), so it was a fun walk through history and a journey down memory lane.

The piece was also a great combo with the recent Ann Margret UNLV induction story. A good read at this time when we can all use a break from COVID stats and virus stories. Thanks, Christopher Lawrence, and thanks Review-Journal. That’s the kind of writing I love to see.