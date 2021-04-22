69°F
Letters

LETTER: Elvis story was a trip down memory lane.

Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah
April 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Elvis poses outside a car during his first run of shows at the New Frontier April 30, 1956, in Las Vegas. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Great Elvis story on Sunday. Thank you for a well-researched, well-written and just plain fun article that takes us back in time so well. The year 1956 was a little before my time (but not much), so it was a fun walk through history and a journey down memory lane.

The piece was also a great combo with the recent Ann Margret UNLV induction story. A good read at this time when we can all use a break from COVID stats and virus stories. Thanks, Christopher Lawrence, and thanks Review-Journal. That’s the kind of writing I love to see.

