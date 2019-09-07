LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

FILE - In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The U.S. has done well in reducing greenhouse gases. The problem is that the rest of the world has not. China, India, and most of the Far East countries are still increasing their greenhouse gas output. This is surpassing the U.S. reductions. U.S. emissions could be made zero and the Earth’s temperature would still go up.

The Democrats are proposing severe regulations and outragous spending programs to reduce U.S. emissions. This would severely reduce our standard of living but not stop global warming.

Even Michael Moore finds that the U.S. renewable energy programs make better promises than they deliver (“Michael Moore disillusioned with green energy?”, Aug. 19).