Letters

LETTER: Emissions omission

September 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

The U.S. has done well in reducing greenhouse gases. The problem is that the rest of the world has not. China, India, and most of the Far East countries are still increasing their greenhouse gas output. This is surpassing the U.S. reductions. U.S. emissions could be made zero and the Earth’s temperature would still go up.

The Democrats are proposing severe regulations and outragous spending programs to reduce U.S. emissions. This would severely reduce our standard of living but not stop global warming.

Even Michael Moore finds that the U.S. renewable energy programs make better promises than they deliver (“Michael Moore disillusioned with green energy?”, Aug. 19).

LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.