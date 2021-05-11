LETTER: Employers complain of a worker shortage

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Employers claim people want to stay on unemployment rather than work. Well let’s do the math.

If you offer me a job making $7 an hour, in two weeks, I bring home $300. Big companies want you to work for nothing while they give all their top bosses raises and bonuses. Seems to me that, if I get more on unemployment in one week than I get working two weeks, a $15-an-hour minimum wage is in order. But what do I know?