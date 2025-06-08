LETTER: Employers need to ensure workers share in the bounty

I disagree with your Monday editorial on the paid family leave bill and the “burden” for business owners. I understand that small-business owners need protection from mandates such paid family leave, which should be governed by the number of workers. But who doesn’t remember when employers offered two weeks vacation, sick leave, health insurance and a pension? Many of these benefits are gone, absorbed into the wealth of big-business owners and investors. Creating jobs and helping the economy flourish should also mean decent wages and benefits for the people working to keep it flourishing.

The burden has been unfairly placed upon workers by eroding benefits and diminishing the value of an employee. The “big beautiful bill” in Congress exacerbates the issue and will add $3 trillion to our debt. How long can we let this be the norm?