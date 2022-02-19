65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: ‘Empowering’ teachers won’t solve CCSD’s achievement problems

Robert Hirst Las Vegas
February 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Daphne Grabovoi’s Feb. 12 letter (“Empower teachers”) supports the naive perspective that if we just let teachers have their way, our broken educational system would be fixed. Those local teachers, supported by an incompetent Clark County School Board, have had their way, generous funding and the governor’s active support for years, and we remain in the bottom 10 percent for student performance when compared to other states. An embarrassment.

When a high-functioning and capable superintendent is hired, he is beaten down until submission to the mediocre status quo.

Throw in the despicable teacher behavior during COVID and the continual “it’s not about the money” denials, and it seems time to do the exact opposite of giving teachers and their unions more power.

Start with removing the obvious dead weight on the School Board, break up the district, get police back in the schools and re-establish standards — including teacher pay for performance. And how about teachers spend more time in the classroom than protesting, walking a picket line or giving TV interviews?

MOST READ
1
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
2
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
3
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
4
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
5
Andrea Bocelli turns birthday singer in Vegas
Andrea Bocelli turns birthday singer in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: What are the odds?
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

MGM has big fourth quarter.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: What happened to a limited federal government?
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Today, partisan politics rule the government and make it unrecognizable from the limited federal government envisioned by the Founders.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: GOP thinks its headed to victory in November
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Republicans are busy peppering all media with midterm election predictions that history dictates Republicans will win. But only if Democrats don’t vote.