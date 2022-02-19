LETTER: ‘Empowering’ teachers won’t solve CCSD’s achievement problems

Daphne Grabovoi’s Feb. 12 letter (“Empower teachers”) supports the naive perspective that if we just let teachers have their way, our broken educational system would be fixed.

Daphne Grabovoi’s Feb. 12 letter (“Empower teachers”) supports the naive perspective that if we just let teachers have their way, our broken educational system would be fixed. Those local teachers, supported by an incompetent Clark County School Board, have had their way, generous funding and the governor’s active support for years, and we remain in the bottom 10 percent for student performance when compared to other states. An embarrassment.

When a high-functioning and capable superintendent is hired, he is beaten down until submission to the mediocre status quo.

Throw in the despicable teacher behavior during COVID and the continual “it’s not about the money” denials, and it seems time to do the exact opposite of giving teachers and their unions more power.

Start with removing the obvious dead weight on the School Board, break up the district, get police back in the schools and re-establish standards — including teacher pay for performance. And how about teachers spend more time in the classroom than protesting, walking a picket line or giving TV interviews?