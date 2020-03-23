62°F
Letters

LETTER: Empty cruise ship beds could be put to use during crisis

Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
March 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In light of the fact that all cruise ship companies are now out of business, it seems to me that those additional hospital beds that may be needed in states with seashores could be found by using those idle cruise ships. These ships have the advantage of not only beds but food preparation, water availability, sanitation, etc. They are floating cities as far as immediately available resources.

It would seem to me that the rehabbing of some of these ships for medical care would be faster and better than any tent hospital construction by the military, and could be just as fast as any reported hospital construction that was performed by China.

THE LATEST