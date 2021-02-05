LETTER: Encore vaccination center does it right

(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Why doesn’t the Southern Nevada Health District observe and emulate UMC/Encore’s COVID vaccination procedures? I was fortunate to be able to get an appointment at Encore. My appointment was at 8 a.m. I was out by 8:30 a.m., and my second dose appointment was booked. Contrast that with two friends with appointments at Cashman. They stood outside in the cold for a couple of hours, and they were told to go on the website to book their second appointments.

That seems to be an impossibility. The website has only first dose appointments for seniors listed. There is a statement that the health district will be contacting people by phone to schedule their second appointments — no mention of beachfront property for sale in Summerlin, but I suspect that’s a greater possibility. Does the health district have any realistic plans for the distribution of second doses?