Letters

LETTER: End HOV lanes

Brandon Taylor Henderson
July 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways. It is cruel to force a family traveling in three different cars to the same location to use the packed lanes while “better” cars get open lanes and a path to citizenship, err, their destination.

I wonder what happens if you get ticketed and just skip the court hearing.

LETTER: Don’t sell BLM land
Kennard Woods Las Vegas

BLM land sale would bring exacerbate the climate crisis while despoiling precious lands and water resources.

LETTER: Moon memories
By Valerie Sawders Las Vegas

All the talk of the moon landing reminds me of something that happened that I still get a chuckle out of.