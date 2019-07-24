LETTER: End HOV lanes
I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways.
I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways. It is cruel to force a family traveling in three different cars to the same location to use the packed lanes while “better” cars get open lanes and a path to citizenship, err, their destination.
I wonder what happens if you get ticketed and just skip the court hearing.