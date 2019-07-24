LETTER: End HOV lanes

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the Russell Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways. It is cruel to force a family traveling in three different cars to the same location to use the packed lanes while “better” cars get open lanes and a path to citizenship, err, their destination.

I wonder what happens if you get ticketed and just skip the court hearing.