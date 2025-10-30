66°F
LETTER: End is nigh for Eastside Cannery?

Edward Vodek Las Vegas
October 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the story about the Eastside Cannery being torn down:

I have some good reasons for it not to be razed. Why not sell it to the city or a non-profit agency and develop a program to house and rehabilitate homeless? There are many rooms that could house a lot of people to get them back on their feet. Create a program to facilitate getting a job while doing counseling programs for the homeless to achieve some self-preservation in their lives. Many people need housing in this city.

Or sell it to an independent who could make it affordable housing for senior citizens. The rooms would be perfect for that with little to no modification. It turn the city could give Sam’s Town a tax break, etc.

Why tear down something that has plenty of life left in it? The corporations need to stop and think about their communities that support their business. Help clean up Boulder Highway.

Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

