Letters

LETTER: Endangering children

LeRoy Bernstein Las Vegas
May 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Review-Journal’s Monday article regarding parents’ avoiding immunizations for their children out of fear of exposure to COVID-19: As a pediatrician, let me state that there are significant dangers to babies who do not have the vaccinations.

In our office, we have noted a marked decline in babies being brought in for shots. Our staff has been phoning parents and urging them of this need. Despite the measures we are taking to ensure safety, many parents are still reluctant.

I must emphasize that the diseases for which these immunizations are given — measles, diphtheria, polio, whooping cough, hepatitis — present a much greater risk to the health of infants and small children than our current viral threat, however serious that is.

