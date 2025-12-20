50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Enforce laws against pets in restaurants

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Here’s how empires fail
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: How to fix our broken political system
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A plan for food-stamp fraud
(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
LETTER: Coveting the Columbia River
James Kvool Las Vegas
December 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I support Michael Pravica’s Dec. 13 letter, “Dog gone.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the FDA have laws that say dogs do not belong in any food establishment, except for certified seeing-eye dogs.

These agencies have regulations regarding animals in food establishments to maintain food safety and sanitation. The general restrictions are that animals are not allowed in areas where food is prepared, stored or sold due to contamination risks. This applies to restaurants, grocery stores, food processing plants and other food-handling areas. There are exceptions for compliant service animals. “Emotional support” animals are not considered service animals under the Americans With Disabilities Act and can be refused entry.

Dogs can transmit several diseases to humans — known as “zoonotic diseases” — that spread through contact, bites, scratches, saliva, feces or contaminated surfaces. Some states have enacted ordinances restricting access to food establishments. Nevada should pass a similar law, and the managers of such businesses be subject to a $500 fine for violations and the animal owner face a $250 fine for non-compliance.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Gavin Newsom has a plan
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Bringing California policies to the entire nation.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture
Andrea Sweet North Las Vegas

In his recent letter, Don Perry painted quite the rosy picture of Donald Trump’s “failures” this year. Let’s look at the real picture.

MORE STORIES