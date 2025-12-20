LETTER: Enforce laws against pets in restaurants

I support Michael Pravica’s Dec. 13 letter, “Dog gone.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the FDA have laws that say dogs do not belong in any food establishment, except for certified seeing-eye dogs.

These agencies have regulations regarding animals in food establishments to maintain food safety and sanitation. The general restrictions are that animals are not allowed in areas where food is prepared, stored or sold due to contamination risks. This applies to restaurants, grocery stores, food processing plants and other food-handling areas. There are exceptions for compliant service animals. “Emotional support” animals are not considered service animals under the Americans With Disabilities Act and can be refused entry.

Dogs can transmit several diseases to humans — known as “zoonotic diseases” — that spread through contact, bites, scratches, saliva, feces or contaminated surfaces. Some states have enacted ordinances restricting access to food establishments. Nevada should pass a similar law, and the managers of such businesses be subject to a $500 fine for violations and the animal owner face a $250 fine for non-compliance.