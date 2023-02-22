58°F
Letters

LETTER: ‘Enlightened’ Democrats resort to name-calling

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
February 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally at Cox Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, i ...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a rally at Cox Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read the Feb. 10 letter from Sherry Hobbs, one of the so-called intelligent, open-minded Democrats. She calls Republicans uneducated, closed-minded sheep. It brings back memories of how Democrats such as Barack Obama spoke of conservatives. What did he call us? Bitter, bible-thumping, gun-clinging and toting racist xenophobes. Hillary Clinton called us deplorables. Other Democratic standards used to describe Republcians include “bigot,” “fascist,” “teabagger” and “homophobe.”

This is how Democrats show us how enlightened they are, by name calling. Don’t worry, Ms. Hobbs, we are used to it. Growing up, we we’re taught a saying to counter the bullies. It started with “sticks and stones.”

