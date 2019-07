Great to see Sen. Rosen busy with something other than tax hikes.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

I am so glad that Sen. Jacky Rosen is seeking equal pay for WNBA players (July 19, “WNBA players don’t deserve NBA paychecks”). Maybe she won’t have time to raise our taxes.