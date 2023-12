Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

I see that the Army wants to remove a Confederate memorial from Arlington cemetery (Monday Review-Journal). This systematic attempt to remove history is getting ridiculous. I expect they will want to remove the headstones of the 400 some Confederate soldiers buried there next — or maybe even the graves themselves. Get real, people. You can’t erase the past.