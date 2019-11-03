56°F
Letters

LETTER: Essay on being homeless in Las Vegas was enlightening

Cheryl Milne Las Vegas
November 2, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Thank you for printing the story on being homeless in Las Vegas by Ron Moore (Oct. 27 Review-Journal). Interestingly, it was next to Wayne Allyn Root’s column, whose raves of the Trump economic “miracle” never do reach the homeless.

As a psych nurse for the past 12 years, I wince when I hear a patient will be discharged to the shelter. They are sent out with a plastic bag of their meager belongings, meds or scripts and bus passes for follow-up care. I wish them only the best and encourage good choices — meaning no street drugs and follow-up care as ordered. But only one meal? No wonder we get people who ravage the garbage and beg for crackers.

So many are not prepared for work. We give patients a stack of handouts that includes resources for vocational rehab, etc. But if someone is hearing voices in spite of meds and has no good clothing/shoes, no more bus passes and no phone, how is he or she equipped to break out of this soul-crushing routine, as Mr. Moore describes? Yes, this needs a miracle, all right.

LETTER: What are the substitutes for God?
David Jaronik Pahrump

David Zamarin’s Tuesday letter reminds me of the atheist philosopher who said, “God is dead.” He then asked, “Now what will you replace God with?”

LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?
Susan Newton Henderson

Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.