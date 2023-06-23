80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems

Pamela S. Atkinson North Las Vegas
June 22, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Oakland Athletics)
(Oakland Athletics)

Fantastic. Another success story for the state of Nevada. Now that we have light rail transecting the state, our school systems are No. 1 in the country, our teachers are paid a living wage commensurate with our No. 1 national ranking, and we have finally nailed down water security for the next century … why not waste our taxpayer surplus on a baseball stadium and team? Formula 1 anyone? How about year-round outdoor ice sculptor contests right on Strip?

Sardonic, yes. But it doesn’t mean we can’t have it all just because we live in a desert.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
5
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

More stories
LETTER: Vegas will keep growing until the water is gone
LETTER: Vegas will keep growing until the water is gone
LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas
LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas
LETTER: The A’s will come
LETTER: The A’s will come
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
CARTOON: Crank up the printing presses!
CARTOON: Crank up the printing presses!
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer