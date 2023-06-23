LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems

Why not waste our taxpayer surplus on a baseball stadium and team? Formula 1 anyone? How about year-round outdoor ice sculptor contests right on Strip?

(Oakland Athletics)

Fantastic. Another success story for the state of Nevada. Now that we have light rail transecting the state, our school systems are No. 1 in the country, our teachers are paid a living wage commensurate with our No. 1 national ranking, and we have finally nailed down water security for the next century … why not waste our taxpayer surplus on a baseball stadium and team? Formula 1 anyone? How about year-round outdoor ice sculptor contests right on Strip?

Sardonic, yes. But it doesn’t mean we can’t have it all just because we live in a desert.