52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Europe and the ravages of socialism

The European flag, left, flies at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Ph ...
The European flag, left, flies at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Parties playing with fire by attacking judicial independence
The Capitol is pictured in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: It’s the spending, stupid
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
LETTER: Nevada’s congressional delegation act like sheep
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Changing the clocks is welcome in this household
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
March 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

John Stossel’s March 10 column on the ravages of socialism in Europe was spot on. Fifteen years ago on a tour of Greece, I was advised that, because of government strikes, many of the tourist services would not be available. A tour guide indicated that the retirement system for government employees was under attack.

I discovered that the country’s system allowed people to retire at 55 (with 30 years of service) at 100 percent of their pay for the rest of their life, plus cost-of-living adjustments. The government was proposing a more realistic system. While I retired at 55 with 30 years of service with Treasury, the retirement annuity was 56 percent average (plus COLAS) of my highest three years of earnings. It is less now.

In my opinion, it is more important for the EU to begin paying its fair share of NATO expenses than to provide a lifetime cushion for their government employees. Maybe Donald Trump’s shakeup of the federal bureaucracy will provide a template for federal employment in Europe.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Changing the clocks is welcome in this household
Milton Collins Henderson

As a (very) senior who, along with my senior friends, has difficulty driving at night, I have been looking forward to the return of daylight saving time.

FILE -Traders work at their stations at the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, ...
LETTER: Is a Trump recession looming?
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Not everything is a game, and Mr. Trump will find this out the hard way. The real victims are Americans who depend on 401(k)s and investments for their retirement and those on fixed incomes.

MORE STORIES