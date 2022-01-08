LETTER: Europeans botching their energy future

Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP

Leave it to a government to never disappoint us with another example of stupidity. Germany has classified nuclear generated power “dangerous.” The country will be shuttering its three remaining nuclear power plants. The track record for nuclear safety is unmatched in the energy sector.

France, meanwhile, aims to modernize existing plants and build new ones to meet future energy needs. The nation appears to have a bit of sanity among its leaders.

Talk about putting the cart before the horse. Shutting down fully functioning nuclear plants before wind and solar are ready for prime time sounds about right for left-leaning bureaucrats.

German officials say the plan is to depend heavily on natural gas until it can be replaced by non-polluting sources of energy. Great idea: Make your country beholden to Russia to send you your allotment of natural gas, as long as you don’t get out of line with Comrade Putin. What could go wrong?

New flash: You can’t get any cleaner than nuclear power, save wind and solar. There are some spent fuel storage considerations, but they have been addressed and dealt with through the years. The infrastructure for wind and solar are years off from implementation.

It would seem that common sense does not play into the decisions of these inept politicians. Germany’s upside-down plan is reminiscent of President Joe Biden’s folly of cutting out fossil fuel usage as fast as possible and switching to “green” energy before those power sources could even be close to coming on line.

These are the people we are stuck with and have to tolerate. History is replete with them. We always have the hope that the next elected officials will do better.