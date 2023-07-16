LETTER: EV comes up far short in road trip challenge

FILE - A car is parked by an electric charging station in downtown Portland, Ore., March 31, 2011. Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suspension comes because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Recently, The Detroit News sponsored a competition between an electric vehicle and a gasoline-fueled car in an attempt to find out which one produced the better numbers on a long trip.

The Review-Journal reprinted that article on July 1.

The competition had each vehicle go 585 miles from Lansing, Michigan, to Washington D.C. Each car- a Bolt and a Trax – was manufactured by Chevrolet and weighed between 3,300 and 3,500 pounds. Each cost about $27,000.

The results were as follows:

The Bolt took 13.5 hours and made three stops (long charging times). The fuel cost was 48 cents/kwh. Total cost was $94. The maximum range on a charge was 248 miles

The Trax took 9.5 hours with one, five-minute stop. The fuel cost was $3.50 a gallon. Total cost was $68. The maximum range on a tank was 400 miles.

Based on the above data, can it be that, with the increased cost of electricity, the time for the EV has come and gone?