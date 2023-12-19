LETTER: EV drivers aren’t paying their ‘fair share’

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden talks about rich taxpayers not paying their “fair share.” So how about this:

Today, the average car gets 25 mpg. The gasoline tax in Nevada is 24 cents per gallon. So, if the average mileage driven per year is 10,000, the average taxpayer is paying $2,400 each year in state gasoline tax. Because most electric cars are driven by the “rich,” is it not time the Democrats representing the state of Nevada proposed a tax on all electric vehicles of $2,400 per year?

We, the taxpayers, want them to pay their fair share.