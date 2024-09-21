73°F
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated

LETTER: The Federal Reserve wants Harris to win
LETTER: Regulations study didn’t consider the future
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH
September 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I couldn’t help but respond to the absurd suggestion regarding electric vehicle batteries in Mr. James McDonald’s recent letter (“Federal meddling,” Wednesday). Just to be safe, he suggests, EV batteries should be charged no higher than 30%. He is paraphrasing a section of a proposed regulation authored by Nevada Rep. Dina Titus.

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics report that gasoline-powered, internal-combustion engine cars were involved in 1,530 fires per every 100,000 sold, compared to 25 for EVs. That means that internal-combustion engine cars are more than 60 times more likely to catch fire than an EV. So just to be safe, we should only allow internal-combustion engine vehicles to fill their tanks to 30%?

Sarcasm aside, instead of amplifying fear towards clean energy, we should focus on fostering innovation to improve battery technology and ensure safety.

Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

