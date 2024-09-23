80°F
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated

LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on Interstate 15 near Baker, California. The truck carrying this container overturned Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH
September 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I couldn’t help but respond to the absurd suggestion regarding electric vehicle batteries in Mr. James McDonald’s recent letter (“Federal meddling,” Wednesday). Just to be safe, he suggests, EV batteries should be charged no higher than 30%. He is paraphrasing a section of a proposed regulation authored by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada.

Let’s look at real data on EV fires versus internal combustion engine fires. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics report that gasoline-powered, internal-combustion engine cars were involved in 1,530 fires per every 100,000 sold, compared to 25 for EVs. That means that internal-combustion engine cars are more than 60 times more likely to catch fire than an EV. So just to be safe, we should only allow internal-combustion engine vehicles to fill their tanks to 30 percent?

Sarcasm aside, instead of amplifying fear towards clean energy, we should focus on fostering innovation to improve battery technology and ensure safety.

Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

David Hyzy Las Vegas

Clark county has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway.

P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

