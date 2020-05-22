79°F
Letters

LETTER: Even many liberals dislike the Universal Basic Income

Steve Smith Roseville, Calif.
May 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Saturday editorial on the Universal Basic Income gets one thing right: It’s a spectacularly bad idea. But not because it’s a disincentive to work. The research doesn’t show that.

The UBI is a terrible idea because it’s cost is unsustainable, the payments are so low that it traps people in poverty and it’s promoted by the tech sector as a solution to automation. Many progressives oppose the UBI for these reasons, as well as the threat it poses to proven social safety net programs.

There is value and dignity in work. As a society, we need to do more to show our appreciation for workers through better pay, affordable health care and secure retirement. That beats the empty promise of the UBI.

