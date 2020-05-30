LETTER: Even on Memorial Day, Donald Trump’s critics can’t keep quiet

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On Memorial Day, many Americans finally had a chance to venture outside after this prolonged lockdown. Although somewhat muted because of the virus, many still took time to remember and reflect on the sacrifices of our service men and women. President Donald Trump visited Arlington Cemetery and Fort McHenry and got in a few rounds of golf (for the first time since the pandemic). Not unexpectedly, many on the left and the media had to criticize him for somehow not showing what they felt was the proper image of mass suffering.

For crying out loud, can they not give it a rest for even one day in respect for those who have served?