92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Even on Memorial Day, Donald Trump’s critics can’t keep quiet

J.J. Schrader Henderson
May 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

On Memorial Day, many Americans finally had a chance to venture outside after this prolonged lockdown. Although somewhat muted because of the virus, many still took time to remember and reflect on the sacrifices of our service men and women. President Donald Trump visited Arlington Cemetery and Fort McHenry and got in a few rounds of golf (for the first time since the pandemic). Not unexpectedly, many on the left and the media had to criticize him for somehow not showing what they felt was the proper image of mass suffering.

For crying out loud, can they not give it a rest for even one day in respect for those who have served?

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip turns into tense standoff — LIVESTREAM
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip turns into tense standoff — LIVESTREAM
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST