LETTER: Everybody must support the public school system

My wife and I have been married for 52 years, and we have never had children. We and all citizens of the United States are obligated, by law, to support our public schools because an educated citizenry is a benefit to us all. Whether we have children in the public schools is not a factor.

If one has a child in the public schools and decides to homeschool or send the child to private school, that person is not entitled to any reimbursement for the per-pupil cost of public education. If those with children believe they are entitled to such, my wife and I are waiting for our $400,000-plus reimbursement for never attending or having children attend public schools.

Stop asking for programs that require public funds to be given to individuals opting out. I’m sure it has been pointed out that removing a student from a classroom does not reduce the cost of that classroom.