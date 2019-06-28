88°F
LETTER: Everybody must support the public school system

Patrick E. Ryan Mesquite
June 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

My wife and I have been married for 52 years, and we have never had children. We and all citizens of the United States are obligated, by law, to support our public schools because an educated citizenry is a benefit to us all. Whether we have children in the public schools is not a factor.

If one has a child in the public schools and decides to homeschool or send the child to private school, that person is not entitled to any reimbursement for the per-pupil cost of public education. If those with children believe they are entitled to such, my wife and I are waiting for our $400,000-plus reimbursement for never attending or having children attend public schools.

Stop asking for programs that require public funds to be given to individuals opting out. I’m sure it has been pointed out that removing a student from a classroom does not reduce the cost of that classroom.

LETTER: Beware of fascism
Juan N. Valdez Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

LETTER: Democrats, free college and reparations
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I am intrigued with two issues that are gaining traction: Free college (coupled with debt forgiveness of existing college loans) and reparations for the descendants of slaves.

LETTER: ‘What’s a dean?’
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

I know well about deans in higher education, but I’ve never heard of a dean in K-12. So I assumed “dean” was a new title for “assistant principal.”

LETTER: The mystery of environmental NIMBYism
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

The very people who claim we are destroying the planet and must get off fossil fuels are the ones who fight the attempts to do just that.