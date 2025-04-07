LETTER: Everyday Las Vegas workers not sharing in the spoils

A recent Review-Journal headline read, “Tourism created $100B in ‘24.” Who has the money? You can’t drive on the streets. They are an orange-cone parking lot. They are building huge apartment complexes everywhere. In your March 25 edition, it was reported that more than 7,200 eviction notices were filed in Vegas through February.

A $100 billion might make a good headline, but what is the everyday worker getting from this?

There is not enough help in stores or eating establishments. The gaming takes favor the casino. The casinos charge an arm and leg to park. Their restaurant food prices are way out of line.

The everyday worker is getting the shaft and is not getting his or her share of the billions. The casinos have to learn that, without the employees, their business comes to a halt. The casinos’ gouging prices should be shared with the employees. They are the ones who created the “$100B in ‘24.”