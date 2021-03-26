60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Everyone must get vaccinated

Doug Engelhardt Las Vegas
March 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

While my wife and I are happy and grateful that we were able to get vaccinated last week, I am concerned that a major reason for the rapid expansion in availability is that many people who were already eligible have chosen not to get vaccinated. Those people must realize they are not putting simply themselves at risk.

The longer the virus is allowed to hang around in the population, the greater the chance it will mutate into something even more virulent that the current vaccines won’t be effective against. That could lead to a second, possibly even worse, pandemic.

