LETTER: Everyone talks about the weather

Robert Hirst Las Vegas
January 31, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

A news story last week noted the Allen Media Group removed all local weather people from its stations replacing them with a “hub-based model” similar to the Weather Channel.

In reading that story, I was at first dismayed. But after the latest local weather fiasco, one central model may not be a bad idea. Over and over again — including last week — we get breathless, daily updates on an upcoming weather alert, warning, significant event, etc. It seems that the primary focus of education for meteorologists today is how to create an impactful graphic along with lessons in the use of language to convey an air of impending doom.

Every local station reports exactly the same forecast, so why not this new concept? In Las Vegas, five months are hot, two months are a little less hot and the remainder of the year stays within a historically well-defined range of temperature and moisture. Viewers don’t need “personalities” to read the same information on every channel with more emphasis on happy talk than accuracy. That money and time might be devoted to more journalism.

Meteorology is a science and requires talent, skill and dedication. Weather staff at four stations who all read the same boilerplate forecast and put on a suit or a dress to read that on TV is not really creating value or serving the community. Meanwhile, looks like another weather alert for next week.

