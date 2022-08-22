LETTER: Everything but academics
Time to replace members of the Clark County School Board.
We see the Clark County School Board addressing many issues in this day and age. Hours are spent discussing the dispute with Superintendent Jesus Jara, bus schedules, feeding students three meals a day, teacher shortages and building security. The one subject I never hear addressed, however, is improving test scores. This district is at the bottom of the nation in actually educating students. This is a crime, and they should all be replaced.