LETTER: Everything but academics

Bart Alexander Henderson
August 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

We see the Clark County School Board addressing many issues in this day and age. Hours are spent discussing the dispute with Superintendent Jesus Jara, bus schedules, feeding students three meals a day, teacher shortages and building security. The one subject I never hear addressed, however, is improving test scores. This district is at the bottom of the nation in actually educating students. This is a crime, and they should all be replaced.

Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Dana White says Gruden 'blew up' Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
