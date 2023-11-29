LETTER: EVs are great — if you’re not going on a road trip

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Sunday’s letter, Christopher Boyd touts the fact he no longer must pay for $5 a gallon for gasoline, as his EV is so efficient that he can drive around for a month without spending that much. Yes, his EV is efficient. However, has Mr. Boyd attempted to drive beyond the typical EV range of about 200 miles? I doubt it. Can he take a short “hop” to St. George and back without being concerned about having enough “fuel” to at least run the AC during the drive?

Sure, I’d like a cheaper way to drive. But if I owned an EV, I would also need a gasoline-powered vehicle for any trip I might want to take of more than 200 miles. Also, if Mr. Boyd returned from a trip to St. George (about 260 miles round trip) in his EV and had an emergency, would he be able to handle that without waiting for the EV to charge? Just asking.