LETTER: EVs get a pass on Nevada roads

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to the Sept. 4 letter on avoiding the gasoline tax by buying an electric vehicle: I have long felt EV owners should have to continue sharing the burden of a road tax. Owning an EV, I believe, does not mean your vehicle floats above the asphalt of our roads, highways or freeways.

Yet EV owners have been allowed to skate on this from the beginning in Nevada. There should be some way to have an EV owner pay his or her “fair share” by mileage. We coud track mileage through the computer systems in cars. Or we could rely on the honor system. What could possibly go wrong with either?

I believe, though, that an additional amount should be levied on EVs through their annual registration and that amount would go directly into the road fund for this state.