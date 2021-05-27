LETTER: Ex-North Las Vegas resident swears by city’s mayor

Mr. Lee’s leadership was the reason that North Las Vegas became a wonderful story of economic diversity and financial success.

In his May 22 column, Steve Sebelius fails miserably in his attempt to downgrade North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in his capacity to be the next great governor of the state of Nevada.

We recently moved to Tennessee from North Las Vegas, where we had lived for 15 years. Mr. Lee exhibited leadership and a quality of person that was unmatched by previous administrations in the city. He brought economic and human success to a city that, prior to his administration, was struggling and on the verge of bankruptcy.

Mr. Lee’s leadership was the reason that North Las Vegas became a wonderful story of economic diversity and financial success. His leadership qualities are the kind that are difficult to find, and Nevadans would be the beneficiaries if he were elected.

The only way that Nevada will succeed in reaching its potential for diversity, economic well-being and the human touch that it deserves is by electing John Lee as its next governor.