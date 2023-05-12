LETTER: Excessive use charges from the water district

(SNWA file photo)

I received my bill from the Las Vegas Valley Water District and it includes a “spring excessive use charge” of $63 for a single-family residence. I do my best to conserve, and I understand drought conditions. But are there ongoing excessive use fees for the commercial and residential property management companies, developers and all of the planting they do with cheap PVC irrigation systems that leak?

No one wants a nasty letter from the HOA or to live in a box on rocks. The onus should not fall only on the homeowner.